 Skip to main content
site logo

40 Pay per Click Advertising Tools to Improve Your Online Presence [Infographic]

Published May 2, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your PPC strategy? Want a handy list of tools to create better pay per click ad campaigns?

The team from SEMrush share their recommendations in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Initial audit
  • Keyword research
  • Ad creation
  • Landing page creation
  • Bid automation
  • Click fraud protection
  • Call tracking
  • Reporting
  • Shopping campaign tools
  • Split testing

Check out the infographic for more.

40 PPC tools listing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

– Mark Walker-Ford @

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SimplicityDX Publishes 2022 State of Social Commerce Impact Study
From SimplicityDX
April 20, 2022
This is the creator house worth following at Coachella 2022
From Humanz
April 15, 2022
Sotrender Study Reveals Majority of Social Media Ads Reach Only 5% of Their Target Audience
From Sotrender
April 27, 2022
Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.