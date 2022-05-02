40 Pay per Click Advertising Tools to Improve Your Online Presence [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your PPC strategy? Want a handy list of tools to create better pay per click ad campaigns?
The team from SEMrush share their recommendations in this infographic.
They break things down as follows:
- Initial audit
- Keyword research
- Ad creation
- Landing page creation
- Bid automation
- Click fraud protection
- Call tracking
- Reporting
- Shopping campaign tools
- Split testing
Check out the infographic for more.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.