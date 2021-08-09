40 Twitter Stats for 2021 [Infographic]

Despite not having as many users as Facebook or Instagram, Twitter remains one of the most influential social media platforms in the world, with its real-time feed of short observations and missives providing a key opportunity to communicate the latest news and updates, and maximize audience engagement.

Trends are born via tweet, memes go viral from the app, and in addition, people now expect to find brands on Twitter, whether it's for customer service issues, sharing positive product reviews, or even making purchases.

And again, while it doesn't have as many users overall, Twitter users do tend to be more active, and more engaged with the news cycle, which means that tweets still have huge potential for engagement and amplification across other apps and platforms, with tweeted news quickly branching out from those seeking to be first with the updates.

As such, it really is a platform that brands cannot ignore in 2021.

