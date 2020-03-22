x
5 Content Marketing Trends to Help You Through the Coronavirus Chaos [Infographic]

March 22, 2020

Are you looking for ways to steer your business through the coronavirus chaos? Want to take advantage of the global lockdown and increased online usage?

The team from Grazitti Interactive share their content marketing trends for 2020 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes the list:

  • Video content
  • Interactive content
  • Hyper-dynamic content
  • SEO-centric content
  • Voice search tailored content

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic lists content tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy
