5 Content Marketing Trends to Help You Through the Coronavirus Chaos [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to steer your business through the coronavirus chaos? Want to take advantage of the global lockdown and increased online usage?

The team from Grazitti Interactive share their content marketing trends for 2020 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes the list:

Video content

Interactive content

Hyper-dynamic content

SEO-centric content

Voice search tailored content

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.