5 Ways to Improve Your B2B Social Media Marketing Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you looking to improve the social media marketing approach for your B2B business in 2020?

While much of the general social media marketing advice applies to B2C brands, and how they can maximize reach and results via social channels, it's worth noting that a lot of the same tactics now apply to B2B organizations as well, with more and more people becoming increasingly accustomed to social outreach methods.

Case in point - in this infographic, the team from HelpSquad have listed a range of ways in which B2B organizations are generating great results on social, and you'll note that many of these processes are the same as those being utilized by B2Cs.

Influencer marketing, UGC, video content - these tactics are all now seeing broader adoption, both by the platforms themselves and among users. That could open up new opportunities for your B2B outreach strategies - check out the infographic below for some tips and stats on rising B2B trends that you may not yet have considered.