55 Essential Web Design Stats to Guide Your Online Strategy in 2020 and Beyond [Infographic]

Are you considering a new website for your business within the next few months? Want to learn what visitors look for in the websites they visit?

UK Web Host Review share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Hera are the first few from their list:

Website visitors need just 0.5 seconds to form an opinion on the site they are visiting

38% of people will leave a website if it doesn’t look appealing

85% of adult website users believe the mobile version of a website should be just as good as the desktop version

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.