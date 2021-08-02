x
6 Tips for Writing SEO Blog Posts [Infographic]

Published Aug. 2, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

While the main focus of your content should always be your audience, and producing material that people want to read and engage with, SEO is also another key consideration, with your posts, updates and web pages all playing a role in improving discoverability, and bringing more people to your site.

Which can become a more technical consideration, aside from your general content approach - but even so, it is worth noting the most important SEO elements in content creation, so that you can keep these additional aspects in mind when putting together your written material.

Which is where these tips come in. The team from SEMRush have put together an overview of how to create SEO-friendly content, and the essential steps in developing your approach.

It's a handy guide to keep for reference - check out the listing below, or for more tips, you can refer to the SEMRush blog.

How to create SEO friendly content

Filed Under: Content Marketing

