7 Avoidable Twitter Mistakes That Will Make People Unfollow You [Infographic]

Is your Twitter follower count going down rather than up? Wondering what you did, or didn’t do, to make people hit that unfollow button?

The team from Red Website Design takes a look at the most common reasons people unfollow on Twitter in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

You don’t post often enough

You post too often

You only post ads or sales

You never respond

You’re boring

Someone else does what you do, but better

Your posting quality has declined

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.