7 Avoidable Twitter Mistakes That Will Make People Unfollow You [Infographic]

Is your Twitter follower count going down rather than up? Wondering what you did, or didn’t do, to make people hit that unfollow button?
The team from Red Website Design takes a look at the most common reasons people unfollow on Twitter in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- You don’t post often enough
- You post too often
- You only post ads or sales
- You never respond
- You’re boring
- Someone else does what you do, but better
- Your posting quality has declined
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.