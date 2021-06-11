x
7 Avoidable Twitter Mistakes That Will Make People Unfollow You [Infographic]

Published June 11, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Is your Twitter follower count going down rather than up? Wondering what you did, or didn’t do, to make people hit that unfollow button?

The team from Red Website Design takes a look at the most common reasons people unfollow on Twitter in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • You don’t post often enough
  • You post too often
  • You only post ads or sales
  • You never respond
  • You’re boring
  • Someone else does what you do, but better
  • Your posting quality has declined

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Reasons people unfollow on Twitter infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Social Marketing

