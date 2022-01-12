7 Email Marketing Trends All Business Owners and Marketers Should Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Are you considering your email marketing strategy for 2022? Want to know the trends that could help you better formulate and execute your email campaigns?

The team from Red Website Design share 7 email marketing trends in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

User-generated content

Hyper-segmentation and personalization

Omnichannel communication

AR/VR

Interactivity

Mobile optimization

Importance of data privacy

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.