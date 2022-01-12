site logo

7 Email Marketing Trends All Business Owners and Marketers Should Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Jan. 12, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you considering your email marketing strategy for 2022? Want to know the trends that could help you better formulate and execute your email campaigns?

The team from Red Website Design share 7 email marketing trends in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • User-generated content
  • Hyper-segmentation and personalization
  • Omnichannel communication
  • AR/VR
  • Interactivity
  • Mobile optimization
  • Importance of data privacy

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Email marketing trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

