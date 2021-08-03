x
7 Social Media Design Mistakes That All Marketers Need to Avoid [Infographic]

Published Aug. 3, 2021
Are you looking for ways to improve your social media presence? Want to learn how to get your social media images looking perfect every time?

The team from Red Website Design share seven social media design mistakes you should avoid in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Your images are blurry
  • Your fonts are hard to read
  • You are choosing the wrong colors
  • You are limiting your viewing options
  • You are using stock photos
  • You are using every inch of space
  • You are not using grids

Check out the infographic for more detail.

7 tips to improve your social media images

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

