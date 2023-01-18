 Skip to main content
7 Visual Trends Set to Dominate in 2023 [Infographic]

Published Jan. 18, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to update your visual content approach in 2023?

This might help - the team from Deposit Photos have put together a new overview of the key visual trends that they think will gain big traction throughout the year, which could give you some guidance on where you should be looking, in order to being a fresh perspective to your images.

There are some good tips here, which align with broader industry trends, based on Deposit Photos usage and expert insight.

There’s also a full mini-site where you can take a deeper dive into each trend, or you can check out the infographic below for quick inspiration.

Visual trends 2023

