 Skip to main content
site logo

8 Content Marketing Metrics You Should Actually Care About [Infographic]

Published July 24, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you focused on the right elements in your content strategy?

Different goals rely on different approaches. If you want to sell something, then driving visitors to the right pages is what matters, while if you’re looking to monetize via online ads, then visitor numbers are more important.

Likes and comments on social platforms are great, but are they actually leading to more clicks through to your website?

There are various considerations to factor in, and if you want to get the most out of your efforts, you need to be measuring the right things.

This listing might help – the team from Quuu have put together an essential overview of the key content metrics that you need to consider.

Check through the list, pick the ones of most relevance, and start refining your approach to drive the most valuable outcomes for your business.

8 content metrics infographic

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell