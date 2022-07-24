8 Content Marketing Metrics You Should Actually Care About [Infographic]

Are you focused on the right elements in your content strategy?

Different goals rely on different approaches. If you want to sell something, then driving visitors to the right pages is what matters, while if you’re looking to monetize via online ads, then visitor numbers are more important.

Likes and comments on social platforms are great, but are they actually leading to more clicks through to your website?

There are various considerations to factor in, and if you want to get the most out of your efforts, you need to be measuring the right things.

This listing might help – the team from Quuu have put together an essential overview of the key content metrics that you need to consider.

Check through the list, pick the ones of most relevance, and start refining your approach to drive the most valuable outcomes for your business.