8 Free Google Ads Tools to Help Boost Website Traffic [Infographic]

Are you just getting started with a Google Ads campaign for your business? Need help creating your ads and deciding on the right way forward?
The team from Red Website Design share 8 free Google Ads tools to try in this infographic.
Here’s what makes the list:
- Optimize Lab’s free responsive search ad builder
- WordStream’s Free Google Ads Grader
- Whatagraph’s free Google Ads reporting template
- Google Data Studio’s free Google Ads dashboard templates
- Ink’s Free Google Ads description generator
- WordStream’s Free Keyword Tool
- StoryLab’s free Google Ads Headline Generator
- Supermetrics’ free Google Ads budget template
Check out the infographic listing below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.