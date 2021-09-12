8 Social Media Marketing Trends and Predictions for 2022 and Beyond [Infographic]

Are you mulling over your social media strategy for the year ahead? Want to learn about the key trends likely to affect how potential customers use social media?

The team from Red Website Design share 8 social media trends to watch out for in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Social media emerges as a shopping platform

Proliferation of short-form video content

Social media becomes part of daily life

Facebook remains on top (for now)

Shorter attention spans result in more bite-sized content

More augmented reality options

Growing utilization of user-generated content

The “unbundling” of Reddit

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.