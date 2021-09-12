8 Social Media Marketing Trends and Predictions for 2022 and Beyond [Infographic]

Are you mulling over your social media strategy for the year ahead? Want to learn about the key trends likely to affect how potential customers use social media?
The team from Red Website Design share 8 social media trends to watch out for in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Social media emerges as a shopping platform
- Proliferation of short-form video content
- Social media becomes part of daily life
- Facebook remains on top (for now)
- Shorter attention spans result in more bite-sized content
- More augmented reality options
- Growing utilization of user-generated content
- The “unbundling” of Reddit
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.