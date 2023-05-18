The 8-Step Checklist for Managing an Influencer Campaign [Infographic]

Are you looking to get into influencer marketing, and utilizing those with an established platform presence to maximize your campaign reach?

This might help – the team from SEMRush have put together a new overview of the key elements of managing an effective influencer marketing campaign, covering all aspects of setting goals and mapping out a strategy to improve performance.

The checklist below goes hand in hand with SEMRush’s guide to launching an influencer campaign, and in combination, the two cover everything that you’ll need to know to initiate and activate your influencer push.

Some key tips – you can read more on the SEMRush blog.