The 9 Defining Traits of the Modern B2B Marketer [Infographic]

Published June 17, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to prepare yourself for the next stage in your marketing career?

This will help. LinkedIn recently partnered with Ipsos to dig into what the next generation of B2B marketing leaders will need to prioritize in order to maximize their future opportunities.

The research, which incorporates feedback from 2,000 B2B marketing leaders, established nine core characteristics that will set marketers and marketing teams up for success in the years ahead. 

If you want to get a better understanding of key industry shifts, this is a good overview of where you should be looking, and how you can optimize your skillset for the next stage.

You can read more in LinkedIn’s B2B Marketing Benchmark report, or check out the full infographic below.

B2B marketing traits infographic
Filed Under: LinkedIn, Infographics

