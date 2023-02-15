 Skip to main content
9 eCommerce Trends to Follow in 2023 [Infographic]

Published Feb. 15, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to maximize your eCommerce performance in 2023?

This will help – the team from SEMRush have consulted a range of industry experts to come up with a new listing of nine key eCommerce trends and tips to help get your system on the right track.

The tips cover all aspects of the eCommerce cycle - from researching in-demand products, to maximizing your listings, to SEO, influencer marketing, customer support and more.

Some key considerations – you can read more in-depth on each on the SEMRush blog.

Retrieved from SEMRush on February 16, 2023
 

 

