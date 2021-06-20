x
9 Key Internet Safety Tips and Notes [Infographic]

Published June 20, 2021
By
Blogger, social media savvy and infographic curator

eCommerce has seen a massive rise over the past 12 months, with the COVID-19 lockdowns forcing most of us to find new ways to shop, exacerbating already established trends away from physical stores and towards more advanced, streamlined online buying.

Which can have significant benefits - but there are also inherent dangers within that process, particularly in regards to sharing your information online, where it can be accessed by third parties.

As we've seen in the media, hackers are getting more brazen in their efforts, even shutting down entire companies and holding them to ransom to get their data back. With this in mind, it's worth taking some extra precautions with your online safety - which is where these simple tips from Custom Writing can help.

And while you're likely already aware of most of these pointers, it's worth the reminder, and there may even be a couple of that you hadn't considered.

Check out the infographic below.

9 Internet Safety Tips

A version of this post was first published on the Digital Information World blog.

