Which Social Platforms Work Best for Each Industry? [Infographic]

Look, I’m not sure that I agree with all of these categorizations - and I am sure that this will spark some debate among social media marketing folk. But the team from Khoros recently conducted a thorough review of social platform demographics, and based on their findings they’ve published the below chart which outlines the best and worst platforms for brands in each industry vertical.

But as with all things digital marketing, it depends. There are no doubt retail brands that have seen huge success on Twitter, for example, which Khoros says is not best suited to tweets. A lot comes down to each business’s individual approach and strategy, and with that in mind, there probably isn’t a definitive way to say that your business shouldn’t bother with this or that platform.

If you can find your audience there, and it aligns with your messaging approach, then guides like this don’t really matter – but what the Khoros team is highlighting is that, based on demographic analysis of users, trends, etc. Based on all of these factors, you could use the below overview as a guide to help improve your strategy.

Take a look at the full chart below, and check out Khoros’ full social platform demographic guide for more insight.