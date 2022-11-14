A Guide to SEO Forecasting (and Why it Matters) [Infographic]

Are you having trouble securing investment into SEO initiatives, and/or explaining the potential value of targeting certain keywords within your content process?

This might help – in the below infographic, the team from SEMRush have outlined a formula for estimating the potential value of SEO, based on specific terms and average conversion rates.

It could be a good way to better quantify SEO effort, while also providing context on why SEO matters in building your site and content structure.

Worth considering in your process.

You can read more on SEMRush’s SEO forecasting processes here.