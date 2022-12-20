 Skip to main content
Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Templates for Reels

Published Dec. 20, 2022
Content and Social Media Manager

Get excited – Instagram has added a new way to celebrate your year, with 2022 recap templates for Reels, which incorporate narration from various celebrities.

Instagram Reels recap 2022

As you can see in these images, Instagram is now prompting users to ‘Create Your 2022 Recap Reel’ in-stream, which, when activated, will take you through the process of adding posts and videos that you’ve uploaded throughout the year into a dedicated Reels template.

As explained by Instagram:

After choosing your template and narration, you’ll manually select your own content - videos, photos and memories - from the past year to feature in your Reel and share with your followers.”

Here’s an example of how the template looks – you would insert your memories and clips over this narration from Priah Ferguson.

Which seems a bit weird. I mean, surely you don’t need someone else narrating your own memories?

But then again, the influencers chosen to narrate these templates are very popular, including Bad Bunny, Badshah and DJ Khaled.

Maybe that works for you, I don’t know.

Either way, the celebratory posts will likely be very popular, with the in-feed prompts helping to get more people aware of the option, which will get a lot tapping through, even if just to see how it looks.

And for brands, it could also act as a prompt to share your story from the year, to celebrate your customers, wins and achievements in 2022.

Maybe you don’t need DJ Khaled yelling over it, but to each their own.

Instagram’s 2022 recap templates will be available globally for several weeks into 2023. Once you’ve uploaded your recap, it will remain on the Reels tab of your IG profile.

