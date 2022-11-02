3 Tips to Maximize Instagram This Holiday Shopping Season [Infographic]

Have you all your Instagram ducks in a row as we head into the holiday shopping push?

Instagram offers significant potential for discovery and purchase, and used well, it can be a great way to boost brand awareness, and get your products in front of the right people.

But ‘used well’ is the key, which means getting everything in place, and utilizing the various IG listing options to maximize your potential.

As explained by Instagram:

“There are many ways to reach new customers when you embrace Instagram’s shopping tools, whether it's via a shoppable reel or by using Boost to help drive discovery. With the holidays fast approaching, take these last-minute steps to make sure your shop on Instagram is ready to reach shoppers and drive sales.”

Instagram has provided the below tips, while it’s also shared some additional last-minute set-up notes here.