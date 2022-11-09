LinkedIn Launches New Code Training Integration with GitHub, Enhanced LinkedIn Learning Options

LinkedIn has announced a new educational partnership with GitHub, which will provide more training resources for software developers within the LinkedIn Learning platform.

As you can see in this overview, the new LinkedIn Learning with GitHub Codespaces integration will enable developers to get real workplace-like practice to boost their coding skills.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Now, you can learn and practice in real-world environments at any stage in your software development career - from beginner to advanced - in the most popular programming languages on LinkedIn Learning. So whether you're learning SQL or advancing your Python coding skills, a developer can get straight from learning to writing code.”

The new GitHub Codespaces will be available in 50+ LinkedIn Learning tech courses, providing ‘real-world software development environments’ for the most popular programming languages.

Which could be good skills to have. I mean, most people don’t need to be proficient in coding, but having base level knowledge comes in handy, and can help you better understand how key systems work.

On another front, LinkedIn’s also listed its top 10 courses to grow your social media marketing skills for those looking to up their digital marketing knowledge.

As per LinkedIn:

“Social media marketing skills continue to be cited as one of the most important competencies for marketers – an enduring trend that shows no signs of changing.”

In addition to this, LinkedIn’s also adding a new ‘career pathing’ process for tech-specific roles, which will provide more guidance for LinkedIn Learning users on how to move towards the career they desire.

And finally, LinkedIn’s also adding new preferred language options within the LinkedIn Learning Hub, along with machine-translated subtitles in over 20 languages for all 9,000+ English courses.

LinkedIn Learning is a perfect complement to LinkedIn’s professional social networking roots, and with over 27 million LinkedIn Learning users, and growing, its course offerings continue to evolve, and provide more credible, recognized qualifications, all accessible online.

It could be worth exploring what’s on offer to help improve your career prospects.