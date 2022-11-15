 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Publishes New Overview of its Range of Ad Tools and Options

Published Nov. 15, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you across all the different types of LinkedIn ads?

Given the chaos at Twitter, you may need to familiarize yourself with them soon, and luckily, the team at LinkedIn has published a new overview of its various ad options to help provide you with a better understanding of exactly which ad types are best for each campaign and promotion in the app.

LinkedIn’s posted a full overview of ad specifics, along with a new, downloadable guide to LinkedIn ads.

The 7-page guidebook covers all the basics of every type of LinkedIn promotion, including newer formats, like Document Ads.

Guide to LinkedIn Ad Types

The guide also includes specific details on ad requirements, and how you can use each format.

Guide to LinkedIn Ad Types

There’s also a handy one-pager on the best ad types for different objectives:

Guide to LinkedIn Ad Types

And an overview of LinkedIn video specs:

Guide to LinkedIn Ad Types

It’s a handy companion for any LinkedIn marketer - which again, could become a lot more of you if things go south at Twitter.

LinkedIn is seen by many as the best alternative to Twitter for business-related communication and engagement. And with the platform continuing to see ‘record levels’ of engagement, it could be worth experimenting with LinkedIn ads in 2023, to see what kind of reach and response you might get.

Or maybe you just want to know more about the available formats, and what they’re best for. These new overviews will help you get a better understanding of exactly what LinkedIn ads can do, and why they might be useful in your process.

You can download LinkedIn’s ad types guide here.

