Meta Adds New Educational and Insight Elements to its Professional Dashboard for Creators

Meta has added some new guides and resources to its Professional Dashboard, which is designed to help creators maximize their performance on Facebook specifically.

The Professional Dashboard is available to users who have Professional Mode switched on, or have converted to the new Pages experience, and provides a central space for detailed audience analytics, additional engagement tools (like badges, invites), and ad management.

And now, users will also be able to access a range of new guides, education courses, improved analytics, and more.

First off, Meta’s added a range of educational topic modules within the dashboard, so you can learn how to improve your on-platform performance within the feature.

As explained by Meta:

“View 20+ topics that’ll help you succeed on Facebook, such as essential Reels tips, how to avoid engagement mistakes, how to monetize content and understanding distribution. You can also track your learning progress and earn badges as you learn new information along your creator journey.”

So rather than referring you off to Meta’s Blueprint courses, the modules exist within the Professional Dashboard itself, which could make it easier to learn on the go, and within your usual process.

There’s also a new collection of educational videos focusing on topics like how to make great Reels, how to grow your audience on Live, how to find key trends, and more, all available within the dashboard itself.

Meta’s also launched a new Progression Tracker, which aims to gamify developing your creator profile in the app.

“Get to the next level by completing prompts such as explore advanced tools, grow your audience with Reels, and earn money with Stars. Your current level will be displayed on the top of your Professional mode dashboard - select ‘See All Levels” to see how to progress to the next one. We’re launching with three levels, and will test additional levels in the future.”

So it’s an added incentive to build your audience, which could prompt more creators to build out their Facebook presence through guidance and gamification.

Meta’s also adding a new ‘Recommendation Status’ display, which will highlight any issues with your account that could restrict exposure within discovery elements.

The new process aims to provide more transparency over content actions that may impact your reach, which will enable creators to address concerns, and maximize performance.

Meta’s also added new reach and engagement insights, including new Reels data points, while it’s also expanding its Creator Support hub to more languages, which provides FAQ-style info to help address concerns.

These are some handy additions, and as Meta looks to expand on its relationships with creators, updates like this could play a key role in helping users build their presence, and maximize performance in the app.

At the least, the educational elements will provide some valuable tips – and even if you’re confident that you know your stuff, it’s worth tuning in to pick up any points you may have missed.

You can read more about Meta’s Professional Dashboard updates here.