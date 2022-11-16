Meta Launches New Holiday Marketing Planning Tools and Guides for SMBs

Meta has announced a range of new initiatives to help support small businesses with their end-of-year sales push, including a seasonal marketing guide, an updated ‘Holiday Gift Guide’ for 2022, which showcases SMB offerings, and the return of its annual #BuyBlack event.

First off, Meta’s published a new SMB marketing guide to help businesses make best use of Meta’s various tools and products to help maximize their results during the end-of-year push.

The interactive mini-site includes a range of notes and pointers on Meta’s various promotional options, which could provide some helpful guidance for your approach.

Meta’s also announced its 2022 Holiday Gift Guide – which it's calling its ‘Smalliday Showcase’.

As per Meta:

“Launching on November 21st, this list will feature best-in-class businesses for all of your holiday needs, including personal anecdotes from small businesses like Bottled Up Designs and Hard Times Skate Shop Hard Times Skate Shop on how they’ve leveraged Meta tools to find success, as well as exclusive holiday promos and discounts throughout.”

Finally, Meta’s also running its annual #BuyBlack support initiative once again, which aims to help Black-owned businesses maximize their promotional efforts in the lead up to the Christmas shopping period.

“Beginning November 16th, business owners can visit the refreshed #BuyBlack Friday website to schedule and receive 1:1 marketing support. Additionally, the website highlights several Black-Owned SMBs and personal tips/guidance on how they’ve found success using Meta business tools.”

Meta’s also launching a Holiday 2022 Starter Kit course, which will be available for streaming starting today.

Meta’s #BuyBlack program was initially launched to help support businesses impacted by the pandemic, with research showing that Black-owned SMBs were twice as likely to be classified as ‘at risk’ amid the broader downturn.

As such, the program serves an important community need, in providing additional amplification and support for especially impacted businesses and communities.

These are some helpful guidance notes, which could be useful in your planning. And even if you’re confident that you know your way around Facebook and IG promotions by now, it’s always worth checking in on the latest, in case things have changed or new features have been added in.

Meta’s Holiday Gift Guide will be available next week, while you can access its new SMB guide here, with the updated #BuyBlack website available at this link.