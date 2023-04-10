Meta Shares New Tips on the Latest Marketing Trends

Looking for additional guidance for your Facebook and Instagram ads?

This could help – this week, Meta has launched two new video series, which both aim to provide tips and guidance on how to maximize your ad campaigns, based on the experiences of a range of experts, both internal and external.

The first video series comes on the back of the recent ShopTalk 23 conference, an industry event for retailers and marketing exerts.

As part of the event, Meta sat down with marketing pros from a range of brands, which has led to creation of a new video series called ‘Performance Talks’, which focuses on the latest trends and innovations in ad buying and digital marketing.

As per Meta:

“In this series, we will hear from innovative businesses about their marketing priorities, the industry trends making an impact and the Meta tools they use to grow.”

The series includes interviews with True Classic’s Ben Yahalom, Pepper’s Jaclyn Fu and PMG’s Carly Carson, providing a broad scope of experiences from vastly different industries.

A key focus of the series, and of ShopTalk more broadly, is the use of AI for ad targeting, and it’s worth noting how these brands see the future of ad targeting evolving in this respect.

You can check out the ‘Performance Talks’ interview series here.

Meta has also published a new ‘Ask an Expert’ video series to provide additional guidance on how to get the most out of your Facebook and IG ads.

As per Meta:

“In four episodes, our best-in-class in-house experts break down how to use Meta tools to help grow your business.”

The series features four key employees from Meta, who answer common questions, and provide direct insights on best practices.

The series provides answers to these questions:

How do I make videos with a small team?

How much money should I actually spend on ads?

How can I make my ads perform better?

How can I get more followers on Facebook and Instagram?

Most of the advice is fairly broad, and of course, there’s a specific focus on Meta’s ad tools, but it could provide you with some additional guidance on how to maximize your campaigns across Facebook and Instagram.

And the advice is coming from Meta’s own experts, so there’s an extra weight to that too.

You can check out Meta’s ‘Ask an Expert’ videos here.

Some handy notes on the latest trends, which could provide additional guidance in your strategy.