Pinterest Launches Refreshed ‘Pinterest Academy’ Platform Education Resource

Looking to get a better handle on Pinterest, and how to win via Pin in 2023?

This will help – today, Pinterest has launched its refreshed Pinterest Academy learning resource, which includes a range of courses and insights designed to help you become a Pin marketing expert.

Sharpen your pencils ✏️



It’s time to enroll in Pinterest Academy, our new e-learning platform guaranteed to give you a best-in-class ads education.



As per Pinterest:

“Whether you’re new to Pinterest ads or looking to boost your expertise, Pinterest Academy has it covered. From basics like ‘Why Pinterest?’ to modules like “Measurement solutions,” you’ll find instructions and tips for every step of the campaign process.”

Originally launched in 2019, Pinterest has refreshed its education courses with all-new elements, including a bigger focus on video (via Idea Pins) and all-new visual elements.

There are also now twice as many courses, providing more opportunities to polish up on your Pinterest skills.

“At launch, you’ll find over 14 courses, made up of more than 30 snackable lessons. Some courses cover foundational knowledge, like Pinterest ad formats or on-platform measurement tools. Others dig deep into specialty subjects, like how to use Pinterest trends to your advantage.”

That last point is important – Pinterest Trends is a key companion to an effective Pin strategy, and if you’re going to Pin, you need to understand how it works.

Pinterest has also added all-new achievement badges, so you can show off your expertise on completion of each element.

It could be a good way to get into Pin marketing, and/or get a better handle on the platform, and its potential for your business. And with 450 million users, who all come to the platform with shopping intent, it may well be worth digging deeper into Pinterest, and considering how it could be of benefit for your brand.

Pinterest Academy courses are now available globally, in English, with French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish variations coming later this year.

You can enrol in Pinterest Academy here.