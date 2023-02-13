 Skip to main content
site logo

Pinterest Launches Refreshed ‘Pinterest Academy’ Platform Education Resource

Published Feb. 13, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to get a better handle on Pinterest, and how to win via Pin in 2023?

This will help – today, Pinterest has launched its refreshed Pinterest Academy learning resource, which includes a range of courses and insights designed to help you become a Pin marketing expert.

As per Pinterest:

Whether you’re new to Pinterest ads or looking to boost your expertise, Pinterest Academy has it covered. From basics like ‘Why Pinterest?’ to modules like “Measurement solutions,” you’ll find instructions and tips for every step of the campaign process.”

Originally launched in 2019, Pinterest has refreshed its education courses with all-new elements, including a bigger focus on video (via Idea Pins) and all-new visual elements.

Pinterest Academy

There are also now twice as many courses, providing more opportunities to polish up on your Pinterest skills. 

“At launch, you’ll find over 14 courses, made up of more than 30 snackable lessons. Some courses cover foundational knowledge, like Pinterest ad formats or on-platform measurement tools. Others dig deep into specialty subjects, like how to use Pinterest trends to your advantage.”

That last point is important – Pinterest Trends is a key companion to an effective Pin strategy, and if you’re going to Pin, you need to understand how it works.

Pinterest has also added all-new achievement badges, so you can show off your expertise on completion of each element.

Pinterest Academy

It could be a good way to get into Pin marketing, and/or get a better handle on the platform, and its potential for your business. And with 450 million users, who all come to the platform with shopping intent, it may well be worth digging deeper into Pinterest, and considering how it could be of benefit for your brand.

Pinterest Academy courses are now available globally, in English, with French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish variations coming later this year.  

You can enrol in Pinterest Academy here.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Fiorucci Creates the SUPER Board
From Fiorucci Foods
January 30, 2023
SimplicityDX Reveals Social Revenue Underreported by 245%
From SimplicityDX
February 09, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell