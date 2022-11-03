The Psychology of Pricing: How to Boost eCommerce Sales [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to increase sales on your eCommerce website? Want to learn how to price your products effectively with psychology in mind?

The team from WF Business share their psychological pricing tricks in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Cut the clutter

The left digit effect

Keep it low and small

Encourage value over bargain shopping

Deploy the decoy effect

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.