 Skip to main content
site logo

The Psychology of Pricing: How to Boost eCommerce Sales [Infographic]

Published Nov. 3, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to increase sales on your eCommerce website? Want to learn how to price your products effectively with psychology in mind?

The team from WF Business share their psychological pricing tricks in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Cut the clutter
  • The left digit effect
  • Keep it low and small
  • Encourage value over bargain shopping
  • Deploy the decoy effect

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Psychology of Pricing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Despite Recession Concerns, Travel Demand Remains High, Reports GWI
From GWI
November 03, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
CreatorCart Releases First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel
From CreatorCart
October 25, 2022
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022
Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell