Reddit Adds Dedicated Search within Post Comments

Reddit has expanded its search capacity once again, with a new option to search comments within a specific post in the app.

As you can see in this example, now, you’ll be able to search through the comments feed on any post, which will make it easier to find specific discussions and mentions in the app.

Which is similar to the comment search that Reddit added last April, though it switches things up slightly.

With the initial comment search option, you were able to search through all comments in the app within the search element. Now, you’ll be able to scan through post-specific comments, directly on the post itself.

As per Reddit:

“So what does this mean? You don’t have to ‘cmd-f’ on the post page anymore and you can search comment threads without expanding them. No more long scrolling sessions - quickly get to the parts of the conversation you’re looking for and jump in where you want.”

That’ll provide another way to research specific discussion points and mentions within comment threads, which will come in handy if you’re looking for that one thing that person said – or for brands, if you’re interested to know if your product, for example is mentioned in a related discussion.

It’s the latest in Reddit’s evolving search tools, which provide more ways to find relevant info in the app.

Reddit has also added the capacity to search text within images, while it’s also upgraded its autocomplete options to provide more relevant matches and examples.

Reddit’s also improved its video search tools:

“Browsing through video search results has become easier. When you tap into a video search result, you can now easily swipe up and down to go between video results on Reddit’s mobile apps.”

Reddit can be a valuable research tool, if you’re looking in the right places, and these improved search options will make it easier to find relevant mentions and discussion, which could provide a big boost in your process.

At the least, it’s worth checking out the latest Reddit search upgrades and seeing what you can find.

You can read more about Reddit’s latest search updates here.