Reddit Outlines the Potential for Reaching Tech Decision-Makers in the App [Infographic]

Have you considered Reddit as a channel for tech-related support and insight into the latest platforms and updates?

Many people have, which is important to note for marketers looking to reach these audiences, and maximize their messaging among key decision-makers in the tech sector.

That’s based on this latest report from Reddit, which looks at how tech decision-makers use the platform, and who, exactly, you can reach with Reddit promotions.

As noted by Reddit:

“67% of all tech decision-makers use Reddit to research products, solutions, and find trustworthy reviews.”

It may be worth checking out the tech-related discussion in subreddits like r/SysAdmin and r/SmallBusiness to get a better idea of the potential opportunities, and where your brand could fit.

Check out the infographic below.