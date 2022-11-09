A Small Business Guide to Starting a Newsletter [Infographic]

Newsletters have become an increasingly popular way to stay in touch with your audience, be it for brands, individual creators, events, etc.

Having direct access to people’s inboxes can be extremely powerful, enabling you to not only place your messaging in a critical connection point for recipients, but also, to build your own, first-party communications lists and data notes. Which, in the age of increasing data privacy, could be hugely valuable in the long term, as opposed to relying on social platforms to facilitate that reach.

With this in mind, it is worth considering your email marketing options – and if you’re looking for email inspiration, then this overview from the team at OnDeck will help.

The below infographic provides a handy overview of how to build an effective email marketing strategy, from composition to management.

Some good notes - check out the full infographic below.