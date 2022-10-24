 Skip to main content
site logo

How to Keep Your Social Media Marketing Strategy on Track [Infographic]

Published Oct. 24, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to reform your social media marketing strategy, and implement a more effective system to maintain your performance?

The team from SEMRush have got you covered, with this handy overview of an effective approach to key social media marketing tasks to undertake daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly.

The guide includes a range of notes to help keep you on track, and ensure that you’re evolving your strategy in line with the latest trends and shifts.

It could be a good way to keep you on target, and keep your digital marketing approach fresh, as opposed to getting attached to the same routine.

You can check out more tips on the SEMRush blog.

Social media marketing checklist

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell