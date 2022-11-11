TikTok Provides Key Tips for Your Holiday Marketing Campaigns [Infographic]

Is TikTok part of your holiday marketing plan?

This could help – today, TikTok has launched a new holiday marketing mini-site, which includes links to a range of case studies, ad tips, creative tools and more, which could help you map out your marketing approach.

In addition to this, TikTok has also provided an overview of key holiday trend notes and tips to get you started.

And with the app continuing to rise in popularity, and gain traction with more users, it could well be worth considering how these elements play into your process.

You can check out TikTok’s full holiday marketing tips overview here.