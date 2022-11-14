TikTok Provides Guidance and Ad Credits to SMBs for Small Business Saturday

In the lead-up to Small Business Saturday (11/26), TikTok has launched a new #ShopSmall Accelerator program, in partnership with American Express, which will provide small businesses with platform tips, guidance, and even ad credit for eligible brands.

The new initiative comes with its own mini-site of tips and links, which also includes a new video overview of TikTok presentation tips:

As per TikTok:

“The #ShopSmall Accelerator is a one stop shop for small businesses who are looking for expert creative guidance from popular TikTok creators, an opportunity to reach new customers by jumping on the latest trend, or a way to boost growth.”

There’s a range of pointers and notes on the site, and if you’re looking to up your TikTok game, it could be worth spending some time going through the various elements.

In addition to this, TikTok’s also giving away up to $250,000 in ad credits to eligible small businesses. SMBs will be able to access $100 in ad credit to use on TikTok after they spend $50 on their first TikTok Ads campaign.

Finally, TikTok’s also added some new #ShopSmall stickers to help promote the initiative, and Small Business Saturday.

It’s a good initiative, which could help more SMBs get into TikTok, with the tips and notes provided highlighting various approaches to TikTok marketing and maximizing your in-app presence.

And TikTok says that its users are paying attention to such:

“TikTok is increasingly the go-to platform for discovering new small businesses, with 58% of TikTok users saying that they discover new brands and products on the platform, and 44% saying they immediately went out to buy something they discovered on the platform.”

No doubt TikTok is already on the radar of many brands for the holiday push, and this new mini-site may be just the thing you need to take your interest to the next stage.

You can check out TikTok’s #ShopSmall mini-site here.