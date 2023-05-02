TikTok Announces Education and Funding Initiatives for Small Business Month

TikTok has announced a new set of workshops for Small Business Month, designed to help SMBs understand how to make better use of the platform for promotions, while it’s also committing $2 million in funding to assist Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs in developing their business vision.

First off, TikTok will be hosting a four-week long series of workshops throughout the month, which it’s calling the ‘TikTok TakeOff’ series.

As per TikTok:

“Tune in to the kickoff of our newly launched TikTok Takeoff webinar series. Aimed at telling inspiring stories and giving you the tools to grow your business, businesses of any size can learn how to use TikTok to find their audience and grow.”

The webinar series will showcase stories of SMBs that have seen success in the app, along with tips and strategy notes to get you started.

The sessions will take place on Wednesdays throughout the month, starting May 10th. You can register your interest here.

TikTok’s also donating $1 million to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to elevate entrepreneurship in the Latin community, along with another million to ‘Black Girl Ventures’.

“Black Girl Ventures provides economic growth opportunities to Black and Brown women across the United States through education and access to capital. We're partnering with Black Girl Ventures to invest in Black and Brown women across the country by supporting BGV's expansive community programming, which includes entrepreneurship education, leadership development, networking, and funding opportunities.”

Finally, TikTok will also be highlighting small businesses throughout the month, and how they’re using the platform to best effect.

SMBs are a key element of TikTok’s push to remain in the US, as the White House considers a ban of the app due to national security concerns. TikTok says that over 5 million US businesses now use TikTok to reach their customers, and these companies would be significantly impacted by a ban, which would also have flow-on effects for the US economy.

With this in mind, it’s important for TikTok to maintain and highlight these connections where possible, while also working to broader its own advertising opportunities.