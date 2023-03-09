Twitter Provides New Insights into How Marketers Can Align with March Madness Engagement

With the NCAA ‘March Madness’ Tournament fast approaching, Twitter has shared some new insights to help marketers tap into the surrounding conversation, and maximize their reach among March Madness fans.

As per Twitter:

“March Madness is an interactive experience on Twitter. Users live Tweet as the action takes place, with approximately 80% of #MarchMadness Tweets happening during gameplay in 2022. We recommend a mix of planned and live content for your campaign, to keep content fresh and demonstrate to fans that you’re invested and along for the ride.”

And this year’s event is likely to be a major focus on Twitter once again, with video views on college basketball-related tweets up 41% year-over-year.

As it is on all platforms, video is one of the best-performing content types, and it makes sense to align your March Madness outreach with this trend to maximize resonance and reach.

Twitter has also provided this chart which looks at March Madness engagement, and when the conversation peaks at different times throughout the event.

That could be a handy guide for your tie-in campaigns, helping to match your themed efforts with the most engaging spikes.

Twitter also notes that language is important in March Madness converstion:

“We’ve observed trending keywords related to history and drama (upset, cinderella, buzzer-beater, historic) spike in the #MarchMadness conversation. This is an opportunity for copywriters to evolve campaign language to reflect how real fans are talking about the tournament and the teams they’re supporting.”

Another potential consideration for your approach.

March Madness is a huge event, with millions of people tuning in, and tweeting through all the highs and lows of the tournament.

That could present a range of valuable opportunities, and these pointers could help to ensure that you don’t miss out on meeting college basketball fans, and casual observers, at the key moments.

You can read more of Twitter’s March Madness insights here.