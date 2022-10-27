 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter Tests Out New Link Preview Display for NFT Artworks

Published Oct. 27, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Twitter’s testing another NFT integration, this time with a new link preview display of NFT artworks when links are shared from certain marketplaces for digital goods.

As you can see in this example, Twitter, which already enables Twitter Blue subscribers to display their NFTs in a custom profile display, is now also looking to provide more showcase options for NFT art, which wouldn’t cost you anything (as it's generated from the URL details, not your crypto wallet), and could help Twitter feed into the surrounding community discussion in the app.

It’s the latest in Twitter’s ongoing presentation experiments, with the platform also testing out a new link preview display for selected publications, incorporating larger images, variable fonts and more prominent CTAs to drive more clicks.

That could help to better ingratiate Twitter with publishers by driving more referral traffic, which is similar to this new process for NFT listings, which, again, could help Twitter lean into the surrounding NFT and Web3 discussion, which has been rising in the app.

Twitter NFT discussion data

Because whether you believe NFTs are a fad or not, there is a strong community of highly active enthusiasts, who are very keen to connect with others in the space. They’re also willing to spend to showcase their community membership, which is why it makes sense for Twitter, and all social platforms for that matter, to lean into the NFT discussion, and facilitate NFT community building and engagement where possible.

This is another element within the focus, and it’ll be interesting to see if Twitter looks to lean further into Web3 and crypto moving forward under incoming CEO Elon Musk.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
CreatorCart Releases First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel
From CreatorCart
October 25, 2022
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell