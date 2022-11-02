YouTube Makes ‘Search Insights’ Available in More Languages, Adds Super Thanks Push Notifications

YouTube has announced that it’s making its Search Insights feature available in more languages, providing additional research capacity for your approach, while it’s also adding new Super Thanks push notifications to help maximize supporter engagement opportunities.

First off, on Search Insights – back in April, YouTube rolled out Search Insights to all users, which provides info on key topics of interest among your viewers, based on their search activity.

As you can see in this example, Search Insights provides info on overall search activity, across YouTube, among your viewers, along with data on search volume, and the amount of traffic that your channel has gleaned based on each query. You can access this in the ‘Analytics’>’Research’ element of YouTube Studio on desktop

Up till now, Search Insights has only been available in English, with the ability to surface searches from viewers in the US, India, Canada, and the UK. But now, YouTube’s making Search Insights available in more languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Hindi. YouTube says that it will continue to add more languages in future.

It could be a valuable complement to your research process, providing more data on what people are looking for, and what content you could provide to meet that demand.

YouTube’s also updating the channel navigation tab bar in the app, with the tabs to now sit below the Creator profile, so that creator information is visible from all elements.

That’ll simplify navigation within the app, ensuring that users can access all of their control options.

Finally, YouTube is also launching Super Thanks push notifications in the Studio mobile app.

As you can see in this example, creators can now switch on notifications for Super Thanks purchases, which will also display the dollar amount of that purchase.

That’ll make it easier to acknowledge such in a timely manner, which could help to build better relationships with your top fans.

These are relatively minor updates, but they could be hugely relevant for your process, particularly the new language options for Search Insights.

You can learn more about Search Insights here.