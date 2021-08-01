x
A Small Business Guide to Shopify [Infographic]

Published Aug. 1, 2021
With eCommerce on the rise, more businesses are now considering their online store options, and how they can align with evolving consumer behaviors and needs.

If that sounds like your business, and you're not sure where to start, then it could be worth considering a Shopify store, which not only provides you with a streamlined way to build an online store listing, but also provides direct connection with Facebook, Instagram, PinterestTikTok and Snapchat for ad creation and direct product links.

Indeed, Shopify has become a key connector for many businesses in both promoting products and facilitating in-stream buying on social platforms. That could have a range of big advantages - or at the least, get your business online and into the eCommerce game to maximize your opportunities.

So how do you do it? The team from OnDeck recently put together this overview of Shopify for SMBs, which covers each step of the Shopify set-up process.  

Shopify for SMBs overview

