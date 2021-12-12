All You Need to Know About Instagram Reels [Infographic]

In its ongoing effort to slow the rapid growth of TikTok, Instagram continues to push its own TikTok-like Reels element, with Reels now coming up in your regular feed, showing up more prominently in Explore, available as a comment reply option and more.

And aside from battling TikTok, IG is also looking to align with evolving usage trends. Which is working, at least to some degree, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently noting that Reels is now “the primary driver of engagement growth” on Instagram, and millions of users are interacting with Reels clips every day.

Given its focus on the option, it could be worth considering in your marketing approach – and if you’re looking to get a better idea of how Reels works, and what it can be sued for, this infographic overview could help.

The team from Branex have put together a summary of the key Reels functions, along with some overall Instagram usage stats.

It could be worth factoring into your calculations.