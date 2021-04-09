An Overview of Reddit's Potential for Brands [Infographic]

Have you considered Reddit for your marketing efforts?

Once considered a more untamed corner of the web, the platform has been working to clean-up its platform of late, in order to help both maximize community engagement and boost advertiser appeal.

And those efforts have been paying off - back in December, Reddit reported that it averaged 52 million daily active users in October 2020, which represents a 44% year-on-year increase in active engagement. Pew Research also recently reported that Reddit was only one of two platforms that's seen a significant rise in US usage over the past two years, while the platform also serves over 350 million monthly actives, and has a broad range of niche, engaged communities on a wide range of subjects.

It may not be the first platform that springs to mind when considering social media marketing, but its case is getting stronger, and it may well be worth further investigation for your efforts.

To provide some more context on this, Reddit recently shared this updated infographic on platform usage, which also outlines its current range of ad tools.

You can find out more at Reddit's new Ad Formula marketer hub.