Baby Boomer Travelers: What Marketers Need to Know [Infographic]

For those working in the tourism and hospitality sector, older travelers are a key market, with more money to spend, more free time on their hands, and increased inclination to see new things.

And in more recent times, the motivation for such travel has shifted. With younger generations more willing to travel for work or leisure, and many eventually moving to new locations, older travelers are now heading off to catch up with kids and grandkids, which shifts the motivations, an important trend for marketers to note.

This is one of several key shifts highlighted in this new infographic from MDG Advertising, which looks at the how and why of travel for Baby Boomers.

There's a heap of great insight here - if you're looking to market to this audience, it's worth taking note of these evolving trends, and considering how you can appeal to such in your digital campaigns.

And definitely, you want to be using digital platforms for such outreach. Did you know that people over the age of 50 are Facebook's fastest-growing demographic?

Check out the infographic below for a full overview of MDG's findings.