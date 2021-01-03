Backlinks Remain a Critical Consideration for SEO [Infographic]

SEO is always changing, with Google making thousands of changes every year to its ranking algorithm, which determines the order in which search results are displayed for any given query.

Yes, thousands. Many of those changes are very small, but all have the potential to impact your business, and alter your approach to optimizing your website's search performance.

So how can you stay up to date with every change, and ensure that you're on top of your SEO game? The truth is, you likely can't, but you can ensure that your SEO approach adheres to Google's core fundamentals, which, despite the many tweaks, are rarely changed, and remain critical to your ranking efforts.

One of those is backlinks.

At different times, backlinks have been given less and more emphasis from SEO experts, but backlinks remain a key signal which Google uses to determine the authority of a website. As such, you need to always be working on your backlink profile, and building your links, wherever you can.

Looking to make SEO a bigger focus in 2021? Then these tips from the team at DIR Journal are for you.

A version of this post was first published on the Digital Information World blog.