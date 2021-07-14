Clubhouse Launches 'Backchannel' Messaging Platform to Extend In-Room Conversations

Clubhouse has added a new way to extend your conversations beyond its live Rooms and audio chats, with a new direct messaging element called 'Backchannel'.

My hat? Tipped

My mic? Flashed

My messaging? Direct.



After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here's our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel ???? pic.twitter.com/3bPHeGxQaZ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 14, 2021

As you can see in this example, Backchannel is essentially Clubhouse messaging, which will further enable Club members and room attendees to continue their discussion in new ways.

As explained by Clubhouse:

"Backchannel has both 1:1 and group chat, and an optional second inbox for message requests. This means you can use it to discuss your rooms in real-time, send and receive questions from the audience, say thanks to someone, plan events, and more."

The process adds a whole new element to the live audio experience, with more ways to engage with speakers, other people in the room, and chat with Clubhouse friends beyond the Rooms themselves.

Many users had already been using third-party tools to facilitate the same, directing Room listeners to log into selected messaging platforms to boost connection and engagement. Now, Clubhouse will incorporate the full scope into its app - and while other audio social options already offer similar connection options outside of the broadcast, it's good to see Clubhouse moving in-line with audience demand, as it seeks to maintain its growth momentum as best it can, and build upon its use potential.

Clubhouse also notes that it will have more options coming for its text chat elements as it continues to rapidly evolve and build.

Of course, the app's biggest focus right now is likely opening the app up to all users, with Clubhouse still operating in invite-only mode. Twitter Spaces continues to grow, and will soon get even more focus with Twitter retiring Fleets and using the top of screen space for Spaces exclusively, and also adding a new Spaces tab, while Facebook is also gradually opening up its audio social tools to more groups and influencers.

Whether Clubhouse can keep up remains to be seen, but it if wants to have any chance, it needs to keep adding new features like this to enhance its community connection.