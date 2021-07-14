x
site logo

Clubhouse Launches 'Backchannel' Messaging Platform to Extend In-Room Conversations

Published July 14, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Clubhouse has added a new way to extend your conversations beyond its live Rooms and audio chats, with a new direct messaging element called 'Backchannel'.

As you can see in this example, Backchannel is essentially Clubhouse messaging, which will further enable Club members and room attendees to continue their discussion in new ways.

As explained by Clubhouse:

"Backchannel has both 1:1 and group chat, and an optional second inbox for message requests. This means you can use it to discuss your rooms in real-time, send and receive questions from the audience, say thanks to someone, plan events, and more."

The process adds a whole new element to the live audio experience, with more ways to engage with speakers, other people in the room, and chat with Clubhouse friends beyond the Rooms themselves.

Many users had already been using third-party tools to facilitate the same, directing Room listeners to log into selected messaging platforms to boost connection and engagement. Now, Clubhouse will incorporate the full scope into its app - and while other audio social options already offer similar connection options outside of the broadcast, it's good to see Clubhouse moving in-line with audience demand, as it seeks to maintain its growth momentum as best it can, and build upon its use potential.

Clubhouse also notes that it will have more options coming for its text chat elements as it continues to rapidly evolve and build.

Of course, the app's biggest focus right now is likely opening the app up to all users, with Clubhouse still operating in invite-only mode. Twitter Spaces continues to grow, and will soon get even more focus with Twitter retiring Fleets and using the top of screen space for Spaces exclusively, and also adding a new Spaces tab, while Facebook is also gradually opening up its audio social tools to more groups and influencers.

Whether Clubhouse can keep up remains to be seen, but it if wants to have any chance, it needs to keep adding new features like this to enhance its community connection.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • TikTok Announces 'Small Biz Block Party' Event Series to Provide Marketing Tips and Insights
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 15, 2021
  • YouTube Adds Automatic Segmentation for Clips, Launches Dark Mode for YouTube Studio
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 14, 2021
  • Facebook's Making Facebook Pay Available as a Payment Option on Third Party Websites
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 14, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.