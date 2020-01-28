Do You Know What Your Customers Really Want? [Infographic]

We can all recall at least one horrible customer service experience in our lives - but how often do we complain to someone who actually has the capability to do something about it?

According to a recent report, as many as 96% of us will say something about a negative brand experience to our friends, without speaking to anyone within the organization we are upset with. And with that being the case, how can business owners determine what their customers really want, in order to avoid poor customer service in the first place?

There are some key elements to building a more effective customer feedback loop, and some common factors that customers are seeking (covered in the below infographic).

Here are three important considerations to keep in mind:

Make customers feel seen, and heard to earn their trust - Successfully competing in the market involves more than offering the best prices. Nowadays, potential customers are drawn in, and compelled to stay, when you provide top-notch customer service. At the very least, they expect to be treated with kindness and respect. And with a global average of 59% of consumers having higher expectations of customer service than in the past, sticking to outdated or ineffective strategies may see you fall behind your competitors.

- Successfully competing in the market involves more than offering the best prices. Nowadays, potential customers are drawn in, and compelled to stay, when you provide top-notch customer service. At the very least, they expect to be treated with kindness and respect. And with a global average of 59% of consumers having higher expectations of customer service than in the past, sticking to outdated or ineffective strategies may see you fall behind your competitors. Stand out from your competition with proactive customer service - Implementing systems and technologies that make the customer service process easier, more consistent, and faster will result in positive customer care support, while anticipating your customers’ support needs can also give your business an edge over the others.

- Implementing systems and technologies that make the customer service process easier, more consistent, and faster will result in positive customer care support, while anticipating your customers’ support needs can also give your business an edge over the others. Communicate and interact to form stronger customer relationships - At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that nurturing relationships with your customer base doesn’t end at the sale. Excellent, consistent, and meaningful customer service is a must to keep them happy. The secret lies in listening to your customers and implementing their feedback to show that addressing their concerns is a top priority. Interaction is a huge factor, too; people tend to think you don’t care when you fail to interact with them in a meaningful way.

With so many ways to maintain connection with your audience, and so many data points to tune into their needs, you have more capacity than ever to action these key points. The below infographic from SuperStaff further underlines rising consumer expectations - important elements to keep in mind in your process.