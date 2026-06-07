Edits adds new audio and font features

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The updates keep on rolling for Edits, Meta’s separate video editing app. The latest round of feature additions includes the ability to import audio files, volume level matching across tracks and even more new sound effects.

The one-year-old video creation platform, which Meta initially launched to take on ByteDance’s CapCut, has become a valuable complement for video creators, providing access to an expanding range of editing tools and customization options.

Meta has announced new features almost weekly, building on the app’s functionality and value for video marketers.

The first new update this week is the capacity to upload outside audio files to an Edits project, with users then able to also rename and save those files for expanded use.

The second image above shows Edits’ new audio balance tool, which enables creators to match the audio levels for each element, ensuring that they all align and don’t overwhelm one another.

Edits is also getting more than 200 new sound effects, building on Meta’s ever-growing library of audio options.

Edits added cinematic sound effects last month, along with hundreds of other audio effects, so creators have plenty of ways to customize their clips with audio elements that align with many scene types.

Finally, Edits also updated its font search tools, which makes it easier for users to find the right font for their clip.

There’s a heap of video customization options within the Edits app, and all video creators should check it out. The app remains free (for now), and could help creators build better-looking, more effective video content.