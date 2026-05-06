Meta adds more insight tools to Edits to enhance video projects

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Meta’s video editing app Edits has released a new round of updates, including improved insights tools that will provide more pointers on video performance for creators and social media marketers.

Edits’ updated insights now include more data on overall engagement rates, based on content posted to Instagram, as well as peak engagement times in video clips.

There’s also more insight into engagement and views from followers and non-followers, and new comparative data sampling, showing how each Reel performed in comparison to other uploads. This last one could be a valuable addition, providing more specific insight into what’s working, and what’s not, in order to guide future planning decisions.

And while users can also access platform-specific performance data within the insights elements in each app, it could be handy to have more of the same within Edits specifically, as creators and social media marketers go about planning and creating posts.

Edits has also added more controls over caption presentation, including the option to censor profanity from captions and add filler words.

It’s also added improved image blending effects, as well as a custom font to align with the Met Gala event.

These are some handy updates, which could provide more considerations and options for video projects, aligning with evolving creation trends. Taken together with Meta’s recently added artificial intelligence tools in the app, these moves will help to enhance the overall Edits offering, which has already become a must-have app for video editing.