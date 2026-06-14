Edits is getting a desktop version and an AI production assistant

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Meta has announced that a desktop version of its Edits video editing app is coming, while it’s also adding an artificial intelligence-powered assistant tool within the Edits workflow, which will be able to assist with idea suggestions and analytics-based tips.

As reported by TechCrunch, Meta announced the new features at an invite-only creator event in Los Angeles last week, where a select group of creators was shown the latest updates for the app.

The main announcement is a desktop version of Edits, which will provide more capacity for creators to develop video projects on the bigger screen.

The new version could be especially handy for social media marketers, as having desktop access to the Edits tool will make it easier to integrate into their broader workflow.

The Edits AI assistant, meanwhile, will act in a similar way to Meta’s recently launched creator assistant chatbot in its creator dashboard, acting as a production assistant, of sorts, that can provide guidance on concepts and insights into content performance.

As shown in this screenshot from the creator event, shared by creator Francis Dominic, the chatbot will provide tips based on the performance of posts, and will be able to help users come up with ideas for future videos that they can create.

In his weekly Q and A on Instagram Stories, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri also noted that, eventually, its AI assistant may be able to assist in editing videos, and providing explanations of data trends, based on a creator’s insights.

These elements are not included within the initial test of the tool, which is now available to a small group of creators.

Meta has continued to roll out the updates to its separate video editing app, with almost weekly functional additions that expand on its capacity, and provide more options for video editing.

This week’s Edits update includes expanded inspiration based on trending IG content, new transition effects and the ability to create multiple versions of a project.

Meta has also added a new beta tab, where users will be able to try out experimental features before they see a broader launch.

The expanded functionality of the app makes it an increasingly valuable tool for content creators, and it’s definitely worth checking out Edits by anyone creating video content.