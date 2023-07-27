Elon Says that Dark Mode Will Soon be the Only Display Option for X

Elon Musk is certainly taking the new X transformation seriously, with the billionaire owner announcing that, soon, the platform formerly known as Twitter will only be viewable in dark mode, in line with its new black color scheme.

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

As noted by Musk, dark mode, in his opinion at least, is ‘better in every way’, while it also further aligns with the Batman-like color palette of the re-branded app, which is gradually being evolved into the new entity.

Though that may not please everyone. As noted by X News Daily, some people, including those with dyslexia or astigmatism, can have difficulty reading white text on black background, and there are various other user groups that would have similar preference. As such, it seems like an unnecessary step for the platform to shift to only dark mode purely for the aesthetic desires of its chief.

There’s also a question as to whether Apple and/or Google would allow this, in line with their respective app store policies. Developers say that this is generally okay, though it’s not entirely desirable from the OS perspective, which could mean that an app of X’s scale may be barred from making such a significant change.

But Elon has thus far been able to get his way on all the changes that he’s sought to implement at the app, good and bad, and as such, it does seem like X will be pushing for dark mode only moving forward.

It’s also interesting to note this in the context of recent comments by former Twitter employee Esther Crawford, who at one time was a key supporter of Elon’s reformations at the app.

Crawford recently explained her experience of working with Musk, and noted that:

“Elon has an exceptional talent for tackling hard physics-based problems but products that facilitate human connection and communication require a different type of social-emotional intelligence.”

Crawford additionally noted that Elon tends to make decisions based on gut instinct, not on data, which is complicated in the case of X because he’s also the biggest voice on the platform.

In other words, his experience is unlike anyone else’s, yet it’s that personal day-to-day use that’s guiding his thinking on how to improve the app, which may not lead to the best outcomes for the majority of users.

Maybe this is another example of such, that Elon simply prefers dark mode, so he’ll ignore all contrary opinion or analysis, because he just wants it.

Maybe he’ll change his mind, but it’s an interesting example of this type of skewed feedback loop in application.

UPDATE: Elon has already changed his mind on this, noting that, based on user feedback, light mode will remain, 'but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted'. So broody.