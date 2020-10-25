x
Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

Oct. 25, 2020

How will social media marketing change in 2021?

Given the events of this year, it's seemingly impossible to predict what might be coming next, but there are some clear trends and shifts emerging, which will impact how we conduct our marketing activities moving forward.

To glean some insight on this, the team from Talkwalker recently partnered with HubSpot to interview 70 global experts and frontline professionals on their thoughts and predictions for the year ahead.

They've compiled the key notes into the below infographic - you can download the full report (via email sign-up) here.

